Opinions mixed on Pinellas beach reopenings

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Beach business owners and workers are thrilled the beaches will finally open after more than a month-long closure.

Woody Krueger is the general manager of Pan Filos Beach Bar on Clearwater Beach.

Krueger says businesses were closed during the crucial spring break period. “With everybody being closed down out here, with all the hotels being closed, all the restaurants and bars and the hospitality people make all their money off tips,” said Krueger. “So I mean they’ve been dying.”

News of the reopening traveled fast in Pinellas County. The mayor of Clearwater and the city’s police chief held a quick news conference near Pier 60 telling everyone this won’t be a free for all. People will have to follow the rules or they will have to leave.

Chief Daniel Slaughter says officers will be out in force, enforcing social distancing.

“When we have people that don’t understand or don’t want to follow the rules, we’re going to have a conversation with them. We’re going to make sure they understand and we’re going to try to get them into compliance,” said Chief Slaughter. “And if we can’t get them into compliance the expectation is they’re going to leave the beach. “

But not everyone is convinced this is the right time for a county-wide reopen. Long time County Commissioner Ken Welch was the only one who voted against the plan. He feels its a bit too early.

“My fear is the five or ten percent of bad actors out there who recreate the spring break scenario,” said Commissioner Welch. “We do have Memorial Day coming up and this community spread is a serious issue. “

Commissioner Welch says there was also discussion about having to shut the beaches down again if things don’t go well.

“What happens if we see a spike?” asked Commissioner Welch. “If we see behavior that the sheriff can’t regulate. We have 35 miles of beach in Pinellas County.”

