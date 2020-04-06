Online map shows closest sites to donate PPE for medical workers fighting COVID-19

Breaking News
AUSTIN (KXAN) — An organization is doing what it can to get personal protective equipment into the hands of front line medical workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group called Find The Masks launched an online interactive map to help people find the closest PPE donation site in every state.

The site specifically calls on construction workers, vets, scientists, and dentists as they are the most likely to have PPE such as N95 masks.

The site’s map allows users to enter their addresses and see exactly which donation sites are closest to them. Find The Mask asks that anyone donating masks from an open package place them inside a sealed bag before donating.

There is also a place for people who are looking for PPE to add a new donation site to the map.

