Online learning begins this week for Bay area schools

TAMPA BAY, Fla (WFLA) – School districts in the Tampa Bay area are set to begin their online learning programs this week as schools remain closed due to the coronavirus.

Many districts have spent the last week preparing for this new transition, issuing devices to students, and making sure all of the programs and ready for the first day of learning.

“I think our school has done a really good job preparing for Monday,” said Renee Nellenbach, Assistant Principal at Lakewood Elementary School in St. Petersburg.

The online learning isn’t just an adjustment for students; the teachers are transitioning as well.

“The biggest thing right now is making certain we transform the educational work; moving it from the classroom to the virtual world,” said Hillsborough County Superintendent Addison Davis.

While this will be different for all those involved, educators want to remind parents and students to take it one step at a time.

“It’s a time for flexibility and patience. As for the academic piece, we are still making sure we are using our standards, we are following the pacing guide and we are making sure our students receive what they need to be prepared for next school year,” added Nellenbach.

School districts have listed tech support numbers on their websites to help with both device and online program issues.

