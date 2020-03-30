OneBlood to begin collecting plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – OneBlood will soon begin collecting plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19, so it can be transfused into people with life-threatening coroanvirus infections to hopefully aid in their recovery.

The treatment is experimental and approved by the Food and Drug Administration to be used on an emergency basis.

It is called “COVID-19 con convalescent plasma.”

According to OneBlood, patients who recover from COVID-19 have developed antibodies to the virus that remain in the plasma of their blood.

Transfusing that plasma to a person fighting the virus can provide a boost to the patient’s immune system.

OneBlood is working with the Florida Department of Health to identify patients who have recovered who could be potential donors.

OneBlood plans to begin collecting plasma from donors in the coming weeks. It also plans to start offering the therapeutic agent to hospital to treat severely ill COVID-19 patients.

Potential donors will need to meet all the usual screening criteria for blood donation, plus pass additional FDA criteria, including:

COVID-19 convalescent plasma must only be collected from recovered individuals if they are eligible to donate blood

Required testing must be performed and the donation must be found suitable

Prior diagnosis of COVID-19 documented by a laboratory test

Complete resolution of symptoms at least 14 days prior to donation

Have a negative result for COVID-19

Meet all standard FDA blood donation requirements

As with all transfusions, the donor and the patient will need to have compatible blood types

OneBlood said the recipients of plasma will have to meet FDA criteria to quality to receive the treatment.

