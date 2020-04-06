‘One World Together at Home’ virtual concert to air on multiple networks

Breaking News
(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization and Global Citizen have announced an upcoming international virtual concert.

The special is called “One World Together at Home.”

There will be appearances by big stars like Elton John, Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, John Legend, Keith Urban, Stevie Wonder and Andrea Bocelli… just to name a few.

Lady Gaga, who said she had spent the week raising $35 million in donations, is helping to organize it.

“What’s very important is happen for all of us that we celebrate and we highlight the singular, kind global community that is arising right now to, we want to, highlight the gravity of this historical unprecedented cultural moment,” she said.

“And three, we want to celebrate and encourage the power of the human spirit.”

“One World Together at Home” will air live across multiple networks on April 18, including NBC, and will stream on Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Late night TV hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmell will host.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

