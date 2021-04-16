One shot of vaccine may be enough for those who had COVID-19, study suggests

TAMPA (NBC) – New research suggests people who already had COVID-19 may only need a single dose of the vaccine.

The University of Pennsylvania study looked at 44 patients who received one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

It showed people with a prior COVID-19 infection had already produced a strong immune response.

But those who never had the virus did not achieve full immunity until after their second dose.

Those who did already have COVID-19 also needed the second dose to protect against the South African variant but recovered COVID patients had enough antibody response after one dose.