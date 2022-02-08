One COVID-19 symptom in children that doctors say parents should not ignore

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – There is good news when it comes to COVID-19 cases in children. The numbers are dropping, according to physicians at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg.

Physicians are pleased with the trend they’ve seen in the last two weeks – a decrease in the number of children coming to the emergency room, being admitted, and patients in the intensive care unit.

But, doctors are quick to add that children are still getting sick from the Omicron variant.

So, while those numbers decrease, doctors still want moms and dads to remain vigilant in protecting their kids against the virus, especially when it comes to certain symptoms. There is one, in particular, that parents need to watch for, and if they see it, their child needs to get to the emergency room immediately.

If you’re wondering what that symptom is, your first guess might be a high fever, or maybe a deep cough.

While those are both important, there is a specific symptom that doctors say worries them the most and that’s shallow breaths and panting in children.

“Is the child breathing faster than normal, having a hard time catching their breath? If they are able to speak, are they able to speak in full sentences,” Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Joseph Perno said. “Are they having what we call retraction? Is their skin sucking in at their clavicles, looks like they’re running a race but they’re just standing there, they’re panting.”

Dr. Perno tells parents, don’t wait for a trip to the pediatrician. Get to the E.R. right away. Another important COVID-19 symptom in children that isn’t high fever, deep cough or body aches?

“We worry about dehydration,” Dr. Perno said. “When kids are sick, they don’t always eat or drink well enough. If the parents notice that their mouth is dry, no tears when they cry, they’re not wetting diapers or for older children, not urinating, those are signs they’re not taking in enough fluid, they’re getting dehydrated.”

The Chief Medical Officer encourages moms and dads to get their children vaccinated if they’re eligible, describing that as the best defense.

“One of the most disturbing things about Omicron is how contagious it is. it’s so easy to spread person to person. Because of that, we saw a dramatic spike and what we’re seeing in the U.S. and what we saw previously in the UK and South Africa is a relatively dramatic fall. And, it’s got nowhere else to go and the cases fall off,” Dr. Perno said.