Olivia Rodrigo, White House to urge young people to get COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Aug. 23, 2019 file photo, Olivia Rodrigo attends the Disney+ press line at the 2019 D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif. President Joe Biden is putting a dose of star power behind the administration’s efforts to get young people vaccinated against COVID-19. The White House says the 18-year-old actress, singer and songwriter will meet Wednesday, July 14, 2021, with Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president’s chief medical adviser. Rodrigo will also record videos about the importance of young people getting vaccinated. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is putting a dose of star power behind the administration’s efforts to get young people vaccinated against COVID-19.

The White House says 18-year-old actress, singer and songwriter Olivia Rodrigo will meet Wednesday with Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president’s chief medical adviser.

Rodrigo will record videos about the importance of young people getting vaccinated. The videos will be featured on Rodrigo’s and White House social media. While the administration has had success vaccinating older Americans, young adults have shown less urgency to get the shots.

Rodrigo’s visit was first announced on Instagram with a photo of a youthful Biden, and the president asking for help getting other young people vaccinated.

Rodrigo replied: “I’m in. see you tomorrow at the white house!”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss