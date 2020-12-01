OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Governor Kevin Stitt has declared Dec. 3, as a day of fasting and prayer for all Oklahomans impacted by the coronavirus.
“Oklahomans have always turned to prayer to guide us through trials and seasons of uncertainty, and I am asking Oklahomans of all faiths and religious backgrounds to join together with me on Thursday,” said Gov. Stitt. “I believe we must continue to ask God to heal those who are sick, comfort those who are hurting and provide renewed strength and wisdom to all who are managing the effects of COVID-19.”Gov. Kevin Stitt
Stitt is encouraging churches and other houses of worship to take precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19.
He also advises them to care for the vulnerable members of their congregations.
“I believe our churches and faith communities have an incredible opportunity during this season to provide hope to Oklahomans who are struggling as we close a year that has been mentally, emotionally and physically draining,” said Gov. Stitt. “It’s important that we continue to find safe ways to gather as we all do our part to protect our families, neighbors and communities from this virus.”
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
- Oklahoma governor declares day of prayer and fasting for those impacted by COVID-19
- Second stimulus check: Group pushes $908B plan to break virus relief impasse
- Hundreds wait in line for hours for free $250 Publix gift card in Miami
- Florida coronavirus: State reports 8,847 new cases, surpasses 1 million total cases
- Florida hits 1 million total coronavirus cases on first day of December