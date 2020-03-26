Ohio residents asked to display stop signs alerting others of medical needs during COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio State Representative Haraz N. Ghanbari (R-3) has shared signs that Ohio residents can use to alert potential visitors and first responders if someone in the home is has a medical condition.
This is in-effort to prevent exposure and further spread of COVID-19.
The signs, made by Gator Bait Gear, feature different variations of the phrase “someone in this house has complex medical needs.”
There are signs specific for someone with an autoimmune disorder, heart problems, chronic illness, chronic respiratory illness, and one that designates a person is undergoing cancer treatment.
There are also signs designated for children, people with complex medical needs and those who are considered high risk.
