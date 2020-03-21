Ohio man self-quarantines in tent to keep from infecting family

Coronavirus

He doesn't want to infect his parents, so he set up the tent and now works from inside

by: Lindsey Watson

Posted: / Updated:

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – This global pandemic has forced everyone to take precautions. For the safety of his family, one man in Western Mahoning County has quarantined himself to a tent.

He asked that First News not share his full name or location.

Marcus is a film editor from the Valley, now living in New York City. As the coronavirus spread, he left the city and came home.

Marcus doesn’t want to infect his parents, so he set up the tent and now works from inside, keeping himself quarantined.

“I know a lot of people will look at and see this as a little maybe too far, but there’s so much about the disease that’s unknown and, as far as it being spread in confined spaces, I wanted out of an abundance of caution to at least do two weeks out, so it’s been an adventure. It’s been really fun,” said Marcus.

He says when he saw what was happening in Italy, he decided he needed to quarantine himself.

His tent has held up through the storms and Marcus says he’s enjoying the outdoors and talks to his parents while they sit on the patio, a safe distance away.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

‘Scary, but it was necessary’ Some Tampa Bay restaurants shut down after order for takeout, delivery only

Thumbnail for the video titled "‘Scary, but it was necessary’ Some Tampa Bay restaurants shut down after order for takeout, delivery only"

First case of coronavirus confirmed at MacDill Air Force Base

Thumbnail for the video titled "First case of coronavirus confirmed at MacDill Air Force Base"

2 loggerhead sea turtles released back into wild by The Florida Aquarium

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 loggerhead sea turtles released back into wild by The Florida Aquarium"

Something Good: Food Drive South St. Petersburg School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Something Good: Food Drive South St. Petersburg School"

Bucs fans ecstatic Tom Brady has now signed with team

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bucs fans ecstatic Tom Brady has now signed with team"

2 Clearwater families stuck in Ecuador due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 Clearwater families stuck in Ecuador due to coronavirus"

Something Good: Teacher writes studetns letters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Something Good: Teacher writes studetns letters"

Home, outdoor workouts surge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home, outdoor workouts surge"

Siesta Key Beach packed one day before closing due to coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Siesta Key Beach packed one day before closing due to coronavirus crisis"

Parking lot packed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parking lot packed"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss