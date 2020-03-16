Ohio jail releases hundreds of inmates due to coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus

Cuyahoga County Jail in Ohio. (Credit: WJW)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Hundreds of inmates were released from the Cuyahoga County jail in Ohio Saturday morning due to coronavirus concerns.

Cuyahoga County Court judges are concerned about COVID-19 spreading through the jail.

Judges held a special Saturday morning session to settle cases with guilty pleas, release inmates, send them to prison or release them on house arrest.

Administrative Judge Brendan Sheehan said earlier this week that inmates are already in poor health and it wouldn’t take much for the coronavirus to spread wildly behind bars.

Sheehan also said almost any kind of inmate was considered.

“You gotta remember, the goal of this is to protect the community and the safety of the inmates. If someone’s a serious violent person, well, we’re using our discretion to make sure the community’s safe also,” he said.

Sheehan also said the jail may need empty space if some inmates have to be quarantined because of the virus.

