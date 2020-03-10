Officials confirm second positive case of coronavirus in Volusia County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida health officials have confirmed another positive case of coronavirus in the state.

According to the Florida Department of Health, a 60-year-old woman living in Volusia County has tested positive for COVID-19.

The health department says the woman has a known history of international travel and is currently isolated.

As of Monday evening, there has been 18 positive test results, 140 negative test results, 115 pending test results, 302 people being currently monitored and 1,104 people have been monitored thus far.