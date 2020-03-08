Officials confirm another positive case of coronavirus in South Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida health officials have confirmed another positive case of coronavirus in the state.

According to the Florida Department of Health’s Twitter, a 67-year-old man living in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19.

The department says the man is currently in isolation. However, it’s unclear if he had a history of recent travel.

This news comes less than 24 hours after a second positive case was confirmed in Manatee County.

This makes the third case out of Broward County. The first two, involving a 65- and a 75-year-old man, were announced on Friday.

Two Floridians have died so far due to the coronavirus.

As of Sunday evening, there have been 118 negative test results, 108 pending test results, 280 people being currently monitored and 1,038 people that have been monitored thus far.

