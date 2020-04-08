Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Obama suggests ‘robust system of testing’ for coronavirus in the US

Coronavirus

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:
Barack Obama

File – In this Sept. 14, 2015, file photo, President Barack Obama, speaks at a town hall with high school juniors, seniors and their parents at North High School in Des Moines. Few states have changed politically with the head-snapping speed of Iowa. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

TAMPA (CNN) – Former President Barack Obama is weighing in on the battle against COVID-19.

On Wednesday morning, he suggested a “robust system of testing and monitoring — something we have yet to put in place nationwide.”

He tweeted that’s what he believes is needed before the U.S. can ease current coronavirus measures.

But coronavirus testing is still not widely available.

Guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention note that “decisions about testing are at the discretion of state and local health departments and/or individual clinicians,” President Trump has not floated the idea of a national system for testing and monitoring for people with the virus.

There are more than 400,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, and over 13,000 Americans have died, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Panera to sell grocery items during COVID-19 crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panera to sell grocery items during COVID-19 crisis"

Gov. DeSantis says hydroxychloroquine coming to state, CDC changes guidance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis says hydroxychloroquine coming to state, CDC changes guidance"

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez on convention center being used for emergency operations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez on convention center being used for emergency operations"

How to protect your unused car during Florida's stay-at-home order

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to protect your unused car during Florida's stay-at-home order"

'Fueling the Frontlines' feeds hospital workers during coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Fueling the Frontlines' feeds hospital workers during coronavirus outbreak"

'Just Around COVID-19' Ruskin nursing student paradies Pocahontas

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Just Around COVID-19' Ruskin nursing student paradies Pocahontas"

Amazon to suspend delivery that competes with UPS, Fedex

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amazon to suspend delivery that competes with UPS, Fedex"

Democratic lawmakers call on DeSantis to expand unemployment benefits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Democratic lawmakers call on DeSantis to expand unemployment benefits"

Tampa-based Syndaver making respirators during shortage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa-based Syndaver making respirators during shortage"

School principals virtually interview potential teachers because of Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "School principals virtually interview potential teachers because of Coronavirus"

Clearwater-based Mercury Medical donates 2,500 CPAP devices to New York

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clearwater-based Mercury Medical donates 2,500 CPAP devices to New York"

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warm and humid ahead of a cold front

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warm and humid ahead of a cold front"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss