Obama suggests ‘robust system of testing’ for coronavirus in the US

TAMPA (CNN) – Former President Barack Obama is weighing in on the battle against COVID-19.

On Wednesday morning, he suggested a “robust system of testing and monitoring — something we have yet to put in place nationwide.”

He tweeted that’s what he believes is needed before the U.S. can ease current coronavirus measures.

Social distancing bends the curve and relieves some pressure on our heroic medical professionals. But in order to shift off current policies, the key will be a robust system of testing and monitoring – something we have yet to put in place nationwide. https://t.co/evkTSrzReB — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 8, 2020

But coronavirus testing is still not widely available.

Guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention note that “decisions about testing are at the discretion of state and local health departments and/or individual clinicians,” President Trump has not floated the idea of a national system for testing and monitoring for people with the virus.

There are more than 400,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, and over 13,000 Americans have died, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

