NYC Health Department offers guidelines for safer sex amid COVID-19 pandemic

TAMPA (WFLA) – The New York City Department of Health is offering new guidelines on safer sex during the coronavirus pandemic, including wearing masks and asking potential partners if they’ve experienced any coronavirus symptoms in the past 14 days.
While the department still urges people to stay home as much as possible and minimize contact with others, the guidance says that during the pandemic people “will and should have sex.”
Since COVID-19 can spread through saliva and breathing, the agency suggests people may want to wear a face covering or mask while having sex.
Health officials say it is still unknown if COVID-19 can be spread through sex, but that other coronaviruses do not spread easily during intercourse.
