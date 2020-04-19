NY virus deaths hit 2-week low; state to OK video weddings

Pedestrians and cyclists move through Times Square Friday, April 17, 2020, in New York. New York City streets are largely empty as people continue to stay at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday, April 16, that the state’s stay-at-home restrictions that have been in place since March 22 will last at least until May 15. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — The daily increase in coronavirus deaths in New York state has dropped under 550 for the first time in over two weeks as hospitalizations continue to decline.

But Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned Saturday that the crisis is far from over.

Hospitals are still reporting nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 patients per day. The state logged 540 deaths Friday from COVID-19, the lowest number since April 1.

For those looking for something to celebrate, however, the state is untangling some red tape around tying the knot.

With many marriage bureaus closed, New Yorkers will now be able to get marriage licenses online and wed via video.

