NY, NJ, Connecticut announce 14-day quarantine for travelers coming from states with high coronavirus rates

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — State officials in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have put a travel advisory in place for people coming from areas with high rates of coronavirus.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday anyone coming to New York from “states with significant community spread of COVID” will have to quarantine for 14 days.

According to the AP, Cuomo said visitors from states over a set infection rate will have to quarantine. Florida was among the states included as of Wednesday. Other states mentioned were Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Utah and Texas.

The travel advisory is also in effect for New Jersey and Connecticut. It begins at midnight on Wednesday.

I am announcing with @GovMurphy and @GovNedLamont a joint travel advisory. All individuals traveling from states with significant community spread of COVID into NY, NJ, or CT must quarantine for 14 days.



This travel advisory is effective midnight tonight.

The announcement comes one week after Cuomo said he was “considering” a two-week quarantine for visitors coming from Florida as case numbers in the Sunshine State spiked.

Florida reported a record increase of more than 5,000 new cases on Wednesday.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.