NY, NJ, Connecticut announce 14-day quarantine for travelers coming from states with high coronavirus rates

Coronavirus

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — State officials in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have put a travel advisory in place for people coming from areas with high rates of coronavirus.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday anyone coming to New York from “states with significant community spread of COVID” will have to quarantine for 14 days.

According to the AP, Cuomo said visitors from states over a set infection rate will have to quarantine. Florida was among the states included as of Wednesday. Other states mentioned were Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Utah and Texas.

The travel advisory is also in effect for New Jersey and Connecticut. It begins at midnight on Wednesday.

The announcement comes one week after Cuomo said he was “considering” a two-week quarantine for visitors coming from Florida as case numbers in the Sunshine State spiked.

Florida reported a record increase of more than 5,000 new cases on Wednesday.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

