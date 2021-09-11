NY hospital to pause baby deliveries after maternity workers resign over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WFLA) – An upstate New York hospital said it will pause the delivery of babies for two weeks because of multiple resignations by maternity unit workers who are objecting to COVID-19 vaccination mandates.

Lewis County General Hospital, in Lowville, will temporarily stop delivering babies after Sept. 24, WWNY reported.

Lewis County Health System Chief Executive Officer Gerald Cayer, who held a news conference Friday said six employees in the maternity unit resigned rather than get a COVID-19 vaccine and another seven are undecided.

According to Cayer, the hospital will be unable to safely staff the unit and will pause delivering babies after September 24.

“If we can pause the service and now focus on recruiting nurses who are vaccinated, we will be able to reengage in delivering babies here in Lewis County,” said Cayer.

Cayer said 165 hospital employees, or 27% of the facility’s workforce, have yet to be vaccinated against COVID-19, WWNY reported. There have been 464 workers who have received the vaccine, Cayer said.