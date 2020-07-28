NY Gov. Cuomo offers all MLB teams to play in NY amid coronavirus surge

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference against a backdrop of medical supplies at the Jacob Javits Center that will house a temporary hospital in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in New York. Cuomo sounded his most dire warning yet about the coronavirus pandemic, saying the infection rate in New York is accelerating and the state could be as close as two weeks away from a crisis that projects 40,000 people in intensive care. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

TAMPA (AP/WFLA) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has offered up his state to any team needing a place to play.

“New York state could host any Major League Baseball game that any teams want to play and they could play those games in our stadiums,” Cuomo said during a Tuesday news conference. “I offer to Major League Baseball, if you’re having problems playing in other states, come play here.”

In a statement Tuesday, MLB said it wanted to allow the Marlins time to focus on providing care for their players and plan for a resumption of play early next week.

“Given the current circumstances, MLB believes that it is most prudent to allow the Marlins time to focus on providing care for their players and planning their Baseball operations for a resumption early next week,” the statement reads.

The Marlins received positive test results for four additional players, bringing their total to 15, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The person declined to be identified because the results had not been publicly released.

The Marlins had been scheduled to play at Baltimore on Wednesday and Thursday. Instead, the Yankees will play at Baltimore on those days.

Miami’s three home games this weekend against Washington were postponed. Nationals players had voted against making the trip, manager Dave Martinez said.

Additional MLB rescheduling during the week of Aug. 3 will be announced later this week.

There is currently is a 14-day quarantine mandate in effect in New York which requires travelers from 34 states along with Puerto Rico and Washington D.C.

