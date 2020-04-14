Winn Dixie pays for groceries for thousands of first responders

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) -Winn Dixie is showing gratitude to those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The supermarket’s parent company, Southeastern Grocers covered grocery bills for thousands of health care professionals on Monday.

A representative for Southeastern Grocers said the act of kindness was inspired by filmmaker and actor, Tyler Perry, who recently surprised Winn Dixie customers in Louisiana by paying for their groceries during senior and high-risk shopping hour.

“Many customers and store associates were overcome with emotions by this generous deed,” said Meredith Hurley. “During an interview following last Wednesday’s act of kindness, Perry challenged others to also pay it forward. Moved by his words and actions, Winn-Dixie’s parent company, Southeastern Grocers, was inspired to give back.”

Melanie Stallbird said she was shopping at supermarket during Monday morning’s healthcare and first responder hour when she was greeted by a manager who thanked her for her service. Then she got a pleasant surprise.

“As I was checking out the cashier said, ‘Winn Dixie just paid for your groceries.’ I got choked up and thought they were kidding,” Stallbird recalled in a post on Facebook.

But it was no joke, and Stallbird said they foot the bill for her entire cart.

Stallbird, who had about $100 in groceries, thanked the store for the act of kindness.

“This was by far one of the nicest gestures I have experienced in a long time! THANK YOU SO MUCH WINN DIXIE IN TARPON SPRINGS!! SO Awesome….. YOU ROCK!!” she wrote.

