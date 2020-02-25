LIVE: ‘Not if, but when’: CDC says Americans should prepare for coronavirus spread in U.S.

(WFLA/NBC NEWS) — Top U.S. public health officials said Tuesday that the spread of coronavirus in communities across America isn’t a question of “if,” but rather more a question of exactly “when.”
Dr. Nancy Messonnier, the Head of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said evidence that the virus is spreading in other countries has raised CDC’s “level of concern and expectation that we’ll see spread” in U.S.
Messonnier added that Americans need to prepare for disruptions to their daily live, including school closings, working from home and delayed elective medical procedures, in efforts to contain and control the possible spread of the virus in the U.S.
LATEST STORIES:
- Feeling Be*You*Tiful with Vitiligo
- Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd mourns loss of father, age 88
- Florida man dives in to save unconscious woman in sinking car
- Take a Bite: Bulla Gastrobar Cooks with Florida Strawberries
- Cinderella Didn’t Live Happily Ever After