Norwegian Cruise Line suspends trips through end of June

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. (WESH)—Norwegian Cruise Line announced Friday that it will be at least July before its ships set sail again.

In a statement on its website, the cruise line said it plans to resume cruises on July 1, 2020.

“Due to the current global environment, we are extending the suspension of all sailings across our fleet through June 30, 2020,” the statement said.

Norwegian is not the first major cruise line to extend cancellations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Carnival Cruise Line announced earlier this month that it’s canceling all U.S. cruises through late June.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an extension on April 9 to its no sail order.

The original CDC order was put in place on March 13 and was supposed to extend for 30 days. The order will stay in place until the Secretary of Health and Human Services no longer considers COVID-19 a public health emergency, the CDC director rescinds or modifies the order, or 100 days pass.

