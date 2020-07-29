Norwegian Cruise Line extends sailing suspension until end of October

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Norwegian Cruise Line announced Wednesday it has extended its suspension of sailing until the end of October.

“Your safety is our #1 priority—both on and off our ships. Due to the current global environment, we are extending the suspension of 2020 cruises to include all cruises embarking through October,” the cruise line said in a release.

Norwegian Cruise Line said guests who had a reservation on a suspended cruise in October will automatically receive a refund in the form of a future cruise credit for 125 percent of the amount paid. The credit must be used one year from the issued date for any NCL voyage embarking through 2022.

Guests who prefer to not have a future cruise credit can elect to receive a lesser refund equal to the amount paid to date to the original form of payment 60 days after submitting the Refund Request Form, which will go live on Aug. 3 at 9 a.m. and must be submitted by no later than 5 p.m. on Aug. 14.

The Cruise Lines International Association had already extended the suspension of sailing until September 15 back in June.

Other cruise lines have made announcements regarding when they will resume sailing following Sept. 15:

Princess Cruises has canceled sailings across the globe through Dec. 15

Carnival Cruise Line has extended its sailing suspension through the end of September

Royal Caribbean said it plans to resume cruises in mid-September (Goal is Sept. 16)

