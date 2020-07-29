Norwegian Cruise Line extends sailing suspension until end of October

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Norwegian Epic Cruise Ship_1520525340379

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Norwegian Cruise Line announced Wednesday it has extended its suspension of sailing until the end of October.

“Your safety is our #1 priority—both on and off our ships. Due to the current global environment, we are extending the suspension of 2020 cruises to include all cruises embarking through October,” the cruise line said in a release.

Norwegian Cruise Line said guests who had a reservation on a suspended cruise in October will automatically receive a refund in the form of a future cruise credit for 125 percent of the amount paid. The credit must be used one year from the issued date for any NCL voyage embarking through 2022.

Guests who prefer to not have a future cruise credit can elect to receive a lesser refund equal to the amount paid to date to the original form of payment 60 days after submitting the Refund Request Form, which will go live on Aug. 3 at 9 a.m. and must be submitted by no later than 5 p.m. on Aug. 14.

The Cruise Lines International Association had already extended the suspension of sailing until September 15 back in June.

Other cruise lines have made announcements regarding when they will resume sailing following Sept. 15:

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss