Norwegian Cruise Line extends cruise suspensions till May 11

TAMPA (WFLA) – A stall to setting sail!

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced it will be suspending cruise voyages till May 11.

The suspensions were originally scheduled to end on April 11.

Guests who are currently booked on voyages with embarkation dates from April 12 to May 10 are asked to contact their travel professional or the cruise line for more information.

All guests on impacted voyages will automatically receive a 125% refund of the fare paid in the form of a future cruise credit, which can be applied toward any future cruise through December 31, 2022. This future cruise credit is valid for one year from the issued date and applicable towards all published sailings through December 31, 2022.

For more information visit Norwegian Cruise Line’s website.

