Breaking News
Tampa Bay pastor arrested, accused of violating social distancing guidelines amid coronavirus pandemic

Norwegian Cruise Line extends cruise suspensions till May 11

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Norwegian Epic Cruise Ship_1520525340379

The Norwegian Epic cruise ship arrives at the Port of Miami in Miami Wednesday, July 7, 2010. The new Norwegian Cruise Line megaliner will call the Port of Miami home. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

TAMPA (WFLA) – A stall to setting sail!

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced it will be suspending cruise voyages till May 11.

The suspensions were originally scheduled to end on April 11.

Guests who are currently booked on voyages with embarkation dates from April 12 to May 10 are asked to contact their travel professional or the cruise line for more information.

All guests on impacted voyages will automatically receive a 125% refund of the fare paid in the form of a future cruise credit, which can be applied toward any future cruise through December 31, 2022. This future cruise credit is valid for one year from the issued date and applicable towards all published sailings through December 31, 2022.

For more information visit Norwegian Cruise Line’s website.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Why are Floridians waiting up to 11 days for COVID-19 test results?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why are Floridians waiting up to 11 days for COVID-19 test results?"

a nonprofit organization is delivering free pet food to pet owners across Hillsborough County

Thumbnail for the video titled "a nonprofit organization is delivering free pet food to pet owners across Hillsborough County"

Passover celebration may look different this year due to covid-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Passover celebration may look different this year due to covid-19"

The meaning of Passover

Thumbnail for the video titled "The meaning of Passover"

The Chabad of Clearwater: Matza giveaway

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Chabad of Clearwater: Matza giveaway"

Social distancing efforts underway in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social distancing efforts underway in Tampa"

Suspects threatening police officers with infection of COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspects threatening police officers with infection of COVID-19"

OneBlood to begin collecting plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients

Thumbnail for the video titled "OneBlood to begin collecting plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients"

Tampa Bay teen makes care packages with ‘thank you’ note for hospital workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay teen makes care packages with ‘thank you’ note for hospital workers"

Loggerhead sea turtle patient in critical condition at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium

Thumbnail for the video titled "Loggerhead sea turtle patient in critical condition at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium"

Critically injured loggerhead turtle struggles to swim

Thumbnail for the video titled "Critically injured loggerhead turtle struggles to swim"

Hillsborough, Pinellas ordered to stay home. Will others follow suit?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough, Pinellas ordered to stay home. Will others follow suit?"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss