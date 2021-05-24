Norwegian and Royal Caribbean submit plans to resume sailings from ports outside Florida

FILE – This May 11, 2006 file photo shows the Freedom of the Seas cruise ship docked in Bayonne, N.J. An Indiana man charged with negligent homicide in his granddaughter’s fatal plunge from a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico insists that he didn’t realize an 11th-floor window was open before the 18-month-old fell to her death in July. Salvatore Anello of Valparaiso tells “CBS This Morning” that Chloe Wiegand fell after he lifted her to a window on the Royal Caribbean’s Freedom of the Seas so she could bang on the glass like she did at hockey games. (AP Photo/Mike Derer, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Both Norwegian and Royal Caribbean cruise lines have submitted plans to resume voyages and none of the plans include sailing from Florida.

It’s been 14 months since the pandemic brought the cruise industry to a halt, and on Monday, Norwegian became the latest to announce plans to start sailing from Seattle to Alaska.

“To have cruises actually saying that they’re going to be sailing out of a U.S. port is significant for the industry. That being said, the CDC still has to give final approval for these sailings out of Seattle,” cruise expert Chris Gray Faust said.

Four different cruise lines have announced plans to sail to Alaska with fully vaccinated passengers only.

Unlike Florida, Alaska has no law preventing a company from asking for proof of vaccination, so cruise lines are using the vaccination requirement as a way to get CDC approval to start sailing again.

Currently, a federal order requires each ship to earn a certificate to sail by ensuring COVID-19 safety precautions are in place and proving it during a test sailing. Those requirements stand unless the cruise line commits to sailing with 98% of the crew and 95% of its passengers fully vaccinated.

It is unclear when sailing will start again at Port Canaveral.

Royal Caribbean has reached an agreement with the port to start the required CDC test cruises in June.

Norweigan is set to sail out of Port Canaveral in November but wants to do so with 100% of its passengers and crew members fully vaccinated, and Florida law forbids asking for proof.

The managing editor of CruiseCritic.com said their latest survey shows most people planning to cruise support vaccine requirements.

“It’s at 86% right now, but that’s up 5% from January, so the idea of having to have a vaccine to cruise has actually been gaining more traction over the last few months,” Faust said.