Northside Hospital, Pinellas Dept. of Health partner up for COVID-19 vaccine clinic

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Department of Health and Northside Hospital are teaming up to give COVID-19 vaccines at a clinic open to all adults.

Walk-ins are welcome for COVID-19 vaccines from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 21, first and second doses as well as booster shots will be available. While a vaccine card is preferred, the announcement from the Dept. of Health says it is not required.

The clinic will be open to anyone 18-years or older and no appointment is necessary. All three COVID vaccine options will be available, being Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. The FLDOH said they will be able to use a mix and match approach to offer Pfizer as a booster for those who previously took Moderna or J&J’s vaccines.

The clinic will be held at Northside Hospital’s Medical Office Plaza in St. Petersburg, on 49th Street in the 2nd Floor Auditorium.

