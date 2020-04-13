North Port mom-to-be tests positive for COVID-19

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – Of the more than 230 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sarasota County, at least 30 are in the city of North Port.

Expectant mother Yanna Rybin admits she wasn’t too worried about the virus because she didn’t think it was that prevalent where she lives in North Port. The 31-year-old has been quarantined at home with her husband, aside from occasional trips to the grocery store.

Rybin learned she tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

Rybin started feeling symptoms a few days earlier. The first thing she noticed was a tickle in her throat. To be on the safe side, the expectant mother called her doctor who then ordered she be tested for the flu and COVID-19.

“I knew that the test would come positive the moment she told me the flu test was negative. I never in my life remember not tasting or smelling anything,” said Rybin.

Rybin’s symptoms grew worse in the days after testing positive. Simple activities such as working on a puzzle left the mother-to-be feeling winded.

“I felt like I had 20 percent left in my lungs and I almost started choking because I couldn’t breathe,” said Rybin.

With only a few months left in her pregnancy, Rybin has found herself extremely worried about her unborn daughter and the effects coronavirus could have on her both in the womb and long term.

“If I don’t feel her kick for a few hours, I get really worried,” said Rybin.

8 On Your Side talked with OBGYN and former Chief of Staff at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Dr. Kyle Garner, about pregnancy and COVID-19.

He said data shows a healthy, pregnant woman is not considered at greater risk than any other person who is infected with coronavirus. Dr. Garner stresses it is still important to mitigate risk as much as possible by practicing social distancing, washing your hands and wearing a mask.

“The data is still coming in every day… the initial information that we have out of China and France and other places, we do not believe that there are any fetal affects. There is no prenatal transmission of the virus into the amniotic fluid or into the baby and the babies themselves don’t come out infected, which is good news,” said Dr. Garner.

As she continues to rest and recover, Rybin has a message to those who aren’t abiding by the statewide stay-at-home order.

“This is not a joke. I just want people to wear masks, wear gloves, be extra safe than sorry because when it hits your lungs, it’s scary,” said the 31-year-old.

