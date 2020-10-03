Non-profit honors assisted living frontline workers; gives bags of PPE to help them

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Frontline workers at assisted living facilities have been working extra hard during the pandemic to keep seniors safe. They’re getting support and supplies from a local initiative, called The Big Give Back, driven by the non-profit organization Empower Florida.

Empower Florida teamed up with Big Storm Brewing Co. to help honor these frontline workers and let them know their hard work during this time has not been forgotten.

Virgina Riggs, owner of Challenging Ideas in Dade City, spoke with 8 On Your Side about how helpful it is to receive the necessary PPE items to keep her staff and clients safe.

“This helps very much. We are going through it and dividing it up to see what house needs what the most right now,” said Riggs.

Each bag was filled with different PPE items like masks, face shields, hand sanitizer and more.

Empower Florida provides resources and training to assisted living facilities who care for developmentally challenged adults.

During the pandemic, the organization launched The Big Give Back and visited Tampa Bay ALFs to hand out PPE and thank you’s to employees, while also providing treats to residents.

