Nomi Health hosts pop-up J&J vaccine mobile site in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Nomi Health announced it is hosting a one-day, mobile vaccination site Friday in Tampa.

Residents who are 18 and older can go to the site located at Spring Hill Park, 1000 E. Eskimo Avenue, through 7 p.m.

Nomi Health officials say the site will be staffed with multilingual clinical staff who will be administering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. No appointment is needed.

Pre-registration is not required but it is encouraged. You can register at commvax.patientportalfl.com.

For more information, please call 844-770-8548.