Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

‘No mask, no service’ rule is OK for businesses, Cuomo says

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — Store owners who require customers to wear masks will be backed up by an executive order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The governor said Thursday his executive order will authorize businesses to deny entry to people without face coverings  

Many stores already require patrons to wear masks. Cuomo says his order will reduce conflicts between shop owners and customers.

Meanwhile, Mayor Bill de Blasio says New York City businesses that try to reopen before coronavirus restrictions are lifted will face fines starting at $1,000.

The mayor said businesses are not supposed to “make up their own rules and jump the gun.” 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss