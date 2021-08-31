Nikki Fried to hold moment of silence for COVID-19 victims

Nikki Fried, Democratic candidate for Florida Commissioner of Agriculture, speaks during a campaign rally, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried will hold a statewide moment of silence Wednesday for Floridians who have died from COVID-19.

According to the latest data from the CDC, Florida has reported 44,561 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

“I invite all of my fellow Floridians to join me for this moment of silence honoring the memory of the nearly 45,000 lives lost across our state due to COVID-19,” said Commissioner Fried. “No matter where you are or what you’re doing, we can all come together to pause and observe a moment of reflection and remembrance, uniting as a state to pay our respects to the victims of this virus.”

A 2022 Gubernatorial hopeful Fried has been pushing for Gov. DeSantis to push for the return of daily coronavirus reports and to issue an emergency order to draw in federal resources.

More than 151,760 new coronavirus cases were reported across the state of Florida this week.