Nike will donate 30,000 shoes to frontline workers

(CNN) – Nike is donating thousands of sneakers to healthcare workers fighting COVID-19.
The company has partnered with the non-profit Good 360 to deliver 30,000 shoes to workers in Chicago, Los Angeles, Memphis and New York.
Sneakers are also being sent to hospitals across Europe.
Nike says it is sending them the Air Zoom Pulse, the company’s “first shoe designed for the healthcare athlete, an everyday hero,” the company said in its announcement on Monday.
The company is also sending 95,000 pairs of mild compression socks to New York and Los Angeles.
