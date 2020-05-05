Nike to donate 30,000 pairs of shoes to health care workers

TAMPA (WFLA) – Nike announced on Monday that it will donate 30,000 pairs of Air Zoom Pulse – a shoe specifically designed for health care workers to health systems and hospitals across the nation.

Nike said in press release nurses in Chicago, Los Angeles, Memphis, New York City, and within the Veterans Health Administration would be receiving the shoes.

“The effort is led by messages of gratitude to healthcare professionals. From one athlete to another, Nike athletes recognize the physical and mental resilience of healthcare athletes,” the company said.

An additional 2,500 pairs are also being donated across Europe including in Barcelona, Berlin, London, Milan, and Paris.

About 95,000 pairs of soccer socks will also be delivered to health care workers in Los Angeles and New York City, the company said.

