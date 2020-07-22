NIH seeking volunteers to test coronavirus vaccines

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases is putting out a call for volunteers to test out how effective coronavirus vaccines are.

They’re looking for 1.5 million people to participate in the various vaccine trials.

You can sign up here.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss