NIH seeking volunteers to test coronavirus vaccines

TAMPA (WFLA) – The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases is putting out a call for volunteers to test out how effective coronavirus vaccines are.
They’re looking for 1.5 million people to participate in the various vaccine trials.
You can sign up here.
