NFL hoping to invite vaccinated health care workers to Super Bowl in Tampa

TAMPA (WFLA) – NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has proposed inviting vaccinated health care workers the opportunity to attend Super Bowl LV in Tampa.

In a letter to Rob Higgins, the President of the Tampa Super Bowl Host Committee the league is currently discussing with public health officials the idea of inviting workers in a responsible way.

WFLA Photo

Goodell recently attended a Buccaneers game in Tampa and reiterated that the Super Bowl will have fans in attendance but, at this point in time, the exact number of fans is still unclear.

“I think the way we are approaching that,” explained Goodell, “Taking that on a day by day basis because, obviously, the safety of our fans and the community is number one. We are going to try to bring as many fans as we can safely do. I am not sure there is a specific number we are confident saying this is what it will be.”

Super Bowl LV is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 7.