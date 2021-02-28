LIVE NOW /
New York Yankees kick off spring training season with fans in attendance

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – New York Yankees spring training kicked off this afternoon facing off against the Toronto Blue Jays. Baseball fans were excited to watch all of the action inside of the ballpark.

“It was definitely different because of COVID. It wasn’t as crowded, but I feel like the fans still brought the same type of energy so it was fun,” Yankees fan Emily Mugno said.

Stadium leaders made sure attendees followed all COVID-19 restrictions in place. According to the Steinbrenner Field website, people were required to review their safety guidelines, and fans needed to take a health survey required for game day entry.

“There was seating in fives. So the five seats next to us were empty and it definitely wasn’t as crowded. You had to wear your mask even if you were sitting down,” Mugno said. “I felt like it was good. I felt safe. There were sanitizing areas everywhere, so I definitely think it was good.”

She looks forward to the next time she can watch the Yankees take the field again.

“It was definitely some type of normalcy, especially because there was no season last year. Definitely fun to come out now, and I mean it was a little bit different but definitely better to have sports back rather than not at all,” Mugno said.

Right now, MLB is is keeping crowd size small and only allowing 25% stadium capacity.

