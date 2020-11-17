New York sheriff says he won’t enforce Gov. Cuomo’s Thanksgiving limit

NEW YORK (WNYT/NBC News) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order last week limiting social gatherings in New York to no more than 10 people as part of efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The governor said it was up to local governments to enforce his restrictions, but some sheriffs say that won’t happen.

“We’re not the face mask police. We’re not the turkey police,” says Fulton County Sheriff Rich Giardino.

“I’m not saying COVID is not dangerous,” Giardino adds. “I think COVID is very dangerous.”

Giardino points out only 28 people have died of coronavirus so far in Fulton County, and most them were at a private nursing home. He’s also well aware that according the State Department of Health COVID Tracker only 1.2% of his constituents are testing positive these days.

However, beyond the numbers, Giardino sees the limitation of at-home Thanksgiving guests as a clear government overreach.

“I just think that as another sheriff said, ‘The best way to do things is to ask people to follow these recommendations because they’re good for you,’ he says, “Not to make it an edict from the king telling you what to do.”

Sheriff Giardino acknowledges coronavirus is no joke and it needs to be taken seriously but adds he also has confidence that people will do the right thing.

Several other sheriffs have also come forward saying they will not enforce rules released last week by Cuomo.

“With regard to the Thanksgiving Executive Order, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office will NOT be enforcing it against our County residents. Frankly, I am not sure it could sustain a Constitutional challenge in Court for several reasons including your house is your castle. And as a Sheriff with a law degree I couldn’t in good faith attempt to defend it [in] Court, so I won’t,” wrote Richard Giardino on the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The restrictions fall in line with guidelines that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has made in regard to celebrating Thanksgiving this year.