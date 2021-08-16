New York mandates COVID-19 vaccines for health care workers, long-term care employees

NEW YORK (WFLA) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that all health care workers in New York state, including staff at hospitals and long-term care facilities like nursing homes, adult care, and other congregate care settings, will be required to get vaccinated by Sept. 27.

According to WROC, the State Department of Health will issue Section 16 Orders requiring all hospital, long-term care facilities, and nursing homes to develop and implement a policy mandating employee vaccinations, with limited exceptions for those with religious or medical reasons.

The mandate comes on the same day state health officials authorized a third dose of the vaccine for New Yorkers with compromised immune systems. The authorization follows guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued late last week.

New Yorkers eligible for the third shot must wait 28 days after receiving their second dose (a third dose if only authorized for Moderna and Pfizer) and is effective immediately, the governor said.

#NEW: By Monday, Sept. 27, all health care workers in NY will be required to be vaccinated against COVID.



This includes staff at:

– hospitals

– long-term care facilities

– nursing homes, adult care & other congregate settings



Read more: ⬇️https://t.co/YZFlGmjioE — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 16, 2021

Limited exceptions will be offered for religious or medical reasons.

The CDC is currently recommending that moderately to severely immunocompromised people receive an additional dose, including people who have: