Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova, Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Washington. Villanova won 70-69. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Georgetown University’s Men’s Basketball coach and Knicks great Patrick Ewing has tested positive for COVID-19.

Ewing said in a statement on his Twitter account:

“I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly,” Ewing said. “I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. Now more than ever, I want to thank the healthcare workers and everyone on the front lines. I’ll be fine and we will all get through this”

Ewing decided to share the news publicly to “emphasize that this virus can affect anyone,” according to a statement from Georgetown Athletics.

Ewing is isolated at an area hospital for treatment and is the only member of the Georgetown’s basketball program to test positive for the virus.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss