New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing tests positive for COVID-19

TAMPA (WFLA) – Georgetown University’s Men’s Basketball coach and Knicks great Patrick Ewing has tested positive for COVID-19.

Ewing said in a statement on his Twitter account:

“I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly,” Ewing said. “I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. Now more than ever, I want to thank the healthcare workers and everyone on the front lines. I’ll be fine and we will all get through this”

Ewing decided to share the news publicly to “emphasize that this virus can affect anyone,” according to a statement from Georgetown Athletics.

Ewing is isolated at an area hospital for treatment and is the only member of the Georgetown’s basketball program to test positive for the virus.

