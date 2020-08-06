New York City announces COVID-19 checkpoint plan

NEW YORK (NBC) – New York City will impose COVID-19 checkpoints to enforce governor Andrew Cuomo’s quarantine order, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday morning.

Starting Wednesday, the city will implement COVID-19 checkpoints at key entry points into the city.

They will vary daily, though de Blasio said one will appear at Penn Station on Thursday, and another is planned for the Port Authority.

The measure is the first significant effort by New York City to help enforce the mandatory 14-day quarantine for travelers from 34 states including Florida.

de Blasio said the idea is to send a strong message to people coming in — that the quarantine is serious.

“New York State was right to put a 14-day mandatory quarantine in place. We need to make sure that quarantine becomes stronger every day, that that law comes to life more every day. So starting today, we’re gonna do something new in New York City. We will have checkpoints at key entry points to the city. Travelers coming in from those states will be given information about the quarantine, they will be reminded that it is required, not optional. They’ll be reminded that failure to quarantine is a violation of state law and it comes with serious penalties. In fact, under certain circumstances the fines can be as high as $10,000. So, this is serious stuff and it’s time for everyone to realize it. If we’re gonna hold at this level of health and safety in this city and get better, we have to deal with the fact that the quarantine must be applied consistently to anyone who’s traveled.” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio

Travelers who land at New York airports are required to fill out a form for contact tracing purposes.

The same requirements apply for travelers coming to the state by car, train or bus.

Failure to submit the form can result in mandatory quarantine and a 2,000 dollar fine, while failure to comply with the overall order can incur up to a 10,000 dollar civil penalty.