New website offers free mental health support during coronavirus pandemic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -With all of the uncertainty and stress that comes with the coronavirus pandemic, you might be wondering where you can turn for help.

Fortunately, there are a number of new resources available to help address the mental and emotional health challenges created by the COVID-19 outbreak.

A group of activists, organizations, and crisis providers recently came together to create covidmentalhealthsupport.org, a website that helps connect people with mental health resources nearby.

The website features videos, podcasts and handouts with tips to help you cope with the current crisis and stay connected during times of social distancing.

For more information, visit covidmentalhealthsupport.org.

