New vaccine site opens in Palm Harbor, no appointments needed

PALM HARBOR, Fla (WFLA) – A new vaccine site opened up in North Pinellas County. The Centre in Palm Harbor will now be a location for a walk-up vaccine site where no appointments are necessary.

“This site will be offering 500 Pfizer vaccines a day, but we have also decided we are doing about 200 Johnson and Johnson vaccines a day,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

The vaccine site opened on Wednesday, March 17 and is looking to serve about 700 people a day.

8 On Your Side spoke with the CSA Palm Harbor Parks and Recreation Director, Erica Lynford, who the state is running this site.

“They came out on Tuesday, we toured the facility, and figured out how they were going to utilize facility and the space we have,” said Director Erica Lynford, CSA Palm Harbor Parks and Recreation.

The vaccine site at The Centre in Palm Harbor will be operating daily from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Anyone who meets the state’s priority list is eligible to receive the vaccine at this site.

For more information visit CSA Palm Harbor’s website.