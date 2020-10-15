Tampa doctor says new swab test can detect COVID-19 and flu

TAMPA (WFLA) – Flu season is just around the corner, and doctors in Tampa Bay are already seeing some flu activity.

Physicians and medical professionals across the country are concerned about the flu season and the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Paul Nanda, the Chief Medical Officer at TGH Urgent Care says a new test will be able to check for the flu and COVID-19 at the same time with just one nasal swab. The test is expected to be out sometime next month.

“It’s a single swab that’s able to differentiate between seasonal coronavirus, the regular cold, plus flu A and flu B, which will be helpful,” Nanda said.

Nanda says the test is crucial during the pandemic.

“Please everybody, now it’s more important than ever,” Nanda said. “Get your shot. You hear doctors say it, every year. You hear doctors, nurse practitioners, physician’s assistants say it. It’s more important this year than ever.”

