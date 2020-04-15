New restaurant owner receives big tip during coronavirus pandemic

Breaking News
(NBC/WMBF) – A South Carolina restaurant owner who’s trying to keep his brand new restaurant open during the coronavirus pandemic received a $1,000 tip.

Jan Dobr opened the Beachfront Kitchen and Bar in Myrtle Beach on Feb. 29. On March 16, the governor shut down dine-in service at restaurants.

Dobr, who grew up in the Czech Republic but became a US citizen, is optimistic about the future of his restaurant, despite business being limited to take-out orders.

And one customer helped provide a reason to be optimistic, a $1,000 tip.

“And I looked at it, the receipt, I’m like, ‘You sure?’… so I call him right back, and I say, ‘Hey, you sure this is right?’ because I couldn’t really, wasn’t really, couldn’t believe that this would happen, and he said, ‘Yeah, sure. Just put it to good use,’ and I said, ‘Sure,’ so it was a $1,000 tip on a $19 check.”

Dobr says he’s averaging five to ten customers a day.

More customers like the $1,000 tipper would no doubt help make up for the slow pace of business.

