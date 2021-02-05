New Orleans to shut down bars during Mardi Gras weekend

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Mystic Krewe of Nyx parade makes its way through the streets of New Orleans, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says the city’s bars will be closed throughout the Mardi Gras weekend to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Cantrell’s Friday announcement means New Orleans’ famous drinking establishments will have to be closed during what is ordinarily among their busiest times.

The city’s famous parades have already been cancelled.

Cantrell also announced planned restrictions on pedestrian and automobile traffic on Bourbon Street and other streets in the French Quarter that are usually bustling with shoulder-to-shoulder crowds during the Mardi Gras weekend.

The bar shutdown begins next Friday and runs through Mardi Gras — also known as Fat Tuesday — on Feb. 16.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss