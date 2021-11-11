New Florida COVID-19 cases 4 times lower than California, CDC data shows

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida’s new cases of COVID-19 are roughly four times lower than those of California, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed.

As of Nov. 9, the CDC reported a seven-day average case count of 1,470 in Florida and 6,297 in California.

New cases in the sunshine state have been slowly decreasing since an all-time high seven-day average of 21,266 cases in late August.

Since then, school districts across the Tampa Bay area have also begun to see major progress since then. On Wednesday, the School District of Manatee County saw no new reported cases among students and staff.

Just a short time ago, the same district averaged around 150+ positive cases a day between Aug. 10 and Sept. 30, sending an additional 300-500 students into quarantine daily.

New deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Florida were also down significantly. CDC data showed a seven-day average of one death on Nov. 9. That figure was up to 61 in California.