New drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opens in Winter Haven

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Operations will begin Wednesday at a new COVID-19 testing site in Winter Haven.

The Polk County government and BayCare have established a new, drive-thru coronavirus test collection site at the Gil Jones Center, 3425 Lake Alfred Road. The site will be at the back, or west side, of the parking lot. It’s open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Patients are encouraged to bring a referral from a medical provider. Those who do not will be screened based on CDC guidelines.

Testing is offered to all ages, and will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis with a daily cap on supplies.

8 On Your Side spoke with a BayCare worker who said they will administer 400 tests on the first day, but that number is expected to change every day.

LATEST STORIES: