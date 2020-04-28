New data reveals Hillsborough County nursing home with most COVID-19 cases

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – 8 On Your Side is getting answers for families with loved ones in nursing homes and assisted living facilities during the coronavirus pandemic.

After pressing the state to identify facilities with positive cases, the Florida Department of Health has taken it a step further by revealing the number of residents and staff confirmed to have the virus at each location.

Twelve days ago, the Bristol at Tampa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center shared on Facebook they had one positive patient case.

According to the latest update from the DOH, there have been 16 residents and 7 staff members who tested positive for COVID-19. Seven of the residents have been transferred out of the facility.

“We have also created specialized isolation zones within our center; zones were created to provide the highest level of care to patients who have tested positive or have shown symptoms, while also keeping our incredible residents safe, happy, and healthy,” the Bristol at Tampa administration said in a statement provided to 8 On Your Side.

The statement said the facility has an adequate amount of personal protective equipment (PPE) for staff members and 8 On Your Side observed temperature checks before they entered the building. A handwashing station has also been set up by the entrance.

“All employees in our community are also wearing regulation-approved personal protective equipment (PPE) for the entire duration of their shift,” the statement said.

Anita Court’s 95-year-old mother lives in the Bristol at Tampa.

“When you don’t know something you fear the worst,” Anita Court told 8 On Your Side.

Court said she supports the release of the additional details about the cases in facilities caring for the most vulnerable among us.

“One of my greatest fears is her getting sick and I’m not able to be there with her and hold her hand,” Court said.

For now, the distancing from her mom is the most difficult part during the pandemic. She can only visit and see her through a “Window of Hope” by the nursing home entrance.

“I’m grateful my mother and so far all of her special little family there, they’re all well right now because when i go to the window her friends come up there,” she said.

Fifteen Hillsborough County nursing homes and assisted living facilities are on the latest DOH list.