New data from Harvard researchers says Florida should enact stay-at home order

TAMPA (WFLA) – A group of researchers and lead scientists at Harvard University have put together a new interactive map that breaks down the COVID-19 numbers across the world and the United States, all the way down to the county level.

The COVID Risk Level map shows if a county or state is on the green, yellow, orange or red risk level, based on the number of new daily cases. The framework then delivers broad guidance on the intensity of control efforts needed based on these COVID risk levels. It offers key performance indicators for testing and contact tracing across all risk levels, as a backbone for suppression efforts.

Florida is one of thirteen states in the “red” and currently leads in daily new cases per 100,000 people. Experts with the Harvard Global Health Institute say that means one thing: stay-at-home orders in Florida are “necessary.”

Tampa Bay area counties particularly in the red include Hillsborough, Manatee, Sarasota, and Polk while Citrus, Hardee, Pasco, and Pinellas are in the orange category.

Earlier this month, Gov. Ron DeSantis said cases across the state were “stabilizing.”

However, zero of the 67 counties in Florida have experienced a decrease in coronavirus cases, including the Tampa Bay community.

To view the dashboard, visit GlobalEpidemics.org.

